An Overview of Capri Holdings's Earnings

Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Capri Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

Capri Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 1.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Capri Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.75 0.63 0.65 EPS Actual 0.45 0.65 0.04 0.42 Price Change % -1.0% -7.000000000000001% -5.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Capri Holdings's Stock

Shares of Capri Holdings were trading at $16.8 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Capri Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Capri Holdings.

Analysts have given Capri Holdings a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $19.2, indicating a potential 14.29% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hanesbrands, Under Armour and G-III Apparel Group, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hanesbrands, with an average 1-year price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential 69.23% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Under Armour, with an average 1-year price target of $7.23, suggesting a potential 56.96% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for G-III Apparel Group, with an average 1-year price target of $27.6, suggesting a potential 64.29% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Hanesbrands, Under Armour and G-III Apparel Group are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Capri Holdings Neutral -11.63% $812M -42.87% Hanesbrands Neutral 2.08% $316.70M -24.42% Under Armour Neutral -11.38% $550.78M -3.48% G-III Apparel Group Neutral 9.77% $331.63M 2.93%

Key Takeaway:

Capri Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages indicating a decline. It also ranks lowest for Return on Equity, showing a negative percentage. Overall, Capri Holdings lags behind its peers in all key metrics, suggesting potential challenges in performance compared to its industry counterparts.

About Capri Holdings

Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands of Capri Holdings, a marketer, distributor, and retailer of upscale accessories and apparel. Michael Kors, Capri's largest brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 700 company-owned stores, wholesale, and e-commerce. Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion, while Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. In April 2025, Capri agreed to sell Versace to Prada. John Idol has served as Capri's CEO since 2003.

Breaking Down Capri Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Capri Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.63% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Capri Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -43.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -42.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capri Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Capri Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.92.

