An Overview of Bank of New York Mellon's Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bank of New York Mellon will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74.

The market awaits Bank of New York Mellon's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of New York Mellon's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.51 1.56 1.42 1.43 EPS Actual 1.58 1.72 1.52 1.51 Price Change % 1.0% 0.0% -0.0% 5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon were trading at $93.72 as of July 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Bank of New York Mellon

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Bank of New York Mellon.

Analysts have provided Bank of New York Mellon with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $94.0, suggesting a potential 0.3% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brookfield, T. Rowe Price Group and Franklin Resources, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Brookfield, with an average 1-year price target of $73.0, suggesting a potential 22.11% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for T. Rowe Price Group, with an average 1-year price target of $95.33, suggesting a potential 1.72% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Franklin Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $21.88, suggesting a potential 76.65% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Brookfield, T. Rowe Price Group and Franklin Resources, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ares Management Outperform 53.92% $431.68M 0.86% Brookfield Outperform -21.67% $6.95B 0.08% T. Rowe Price Group Neutral 0.78% $922M 4.61% Franklin Resources Neutral -1.92% $1.67B 1.11%

Key Takeaway:

Bank of New York Mellon ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Bank of New York Mellon's Background

BNY Mellon is a global investment company involved in managing and servicing financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with $52.1 trillion in under custody or administration (as of December 2024), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investments. BNY Mellon's asset-management division manages about $2.0 trillion in assets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Bank of New York Mellon

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Bank of New York Mellon's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank of New York Mellon's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank of New York Mellon's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of New York Mellon's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Bank of New York Mellon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.87, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Bank of New York Mellon visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BK

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line In-Line Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Truist Securities Downgrades Buy Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for BK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.