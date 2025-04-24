An Overview of Avantor's Earnings

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-04-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Avantor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

Avantor bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Avantor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.25 0.23 0.20 EPS Actual 0.27 0.26 0.25 0.22 Price Change % -12.0% -4.0% 12.0% -5.0%

Market Performance of Avantor's Stock

Shares of Avantor were trading at $15.47 as of April 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Avantor

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Avantor.

Analysts have given Avantor a total of 10 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $23.8, indicating a potential 53.85% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Revvity, Illumina and Tempus AI, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Revvity, with an average 1-year price target of $128.17, suggesting a potential 728.51% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Illumina, with an average 1-year price target of $129.4, suggesting a potential 736.46% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tempus AI, with an average 1-year price target of $63.78, suggesting a potential 312.28% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Revvity, Illumina and Tempus AI, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Avantor Outperform -2.10% $562.90M 8.70% Revvity Outperform 4.81% $412.29M 1.21% Illumina Neutral -1.60% $728M 8.31% Tempus AI Buy 35.85% $122.06M -23.65%

Key Takeaway:

Avantor ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Avantor

Avantor Inc provider of products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company has three geographic segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company's product group consists of Equipment & instrumentation, Services & specialty procurement, Proprietary materials & consumables, and Third-party materials & consumables. Materials & consumables include high-purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, specialized formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, and education and microbiology and clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps and fluid handling tips.

Avantor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Avantor faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.1% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Avantor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 29.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avantor's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.7%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Avantor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Avantor visit their earnings calendar on our site.

