An Overview of Archrock's Earnings

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-11-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Archrock to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

The announcement from Archrock is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 3.63% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Archrock's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.22 0.21 0.19 EPS Actual 0.23 0.26 0.21 0.20 Price Change % -4.0% 2.0% 5.0% 5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Archrock were trading at $22.57 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Archrock

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Archrock.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for Archrock, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $24.4, suggesting a potential 8.11% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cactus, Liberty Energy and Kodiak Gas Services, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cactus, with an average 1-year price target of $58.67, suggesting a potential 159.95% upside. Liberty Energy received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $23.38, implying a potential 3.59% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Kodiak Gas Services, with an average 1-year price target of $34.25, implying a potential 51.75% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Cactus, Liberty Energy and Kodiak Gas Services, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Archrock Outperform 9.28% $112.24M 3.83% Cactus Buy 1.84% $114.30M 5.10% Liberty Energy Outperform -6.36% $171.91M 3.78% Kodiak Gas Services Buy 52.31% $112.92M 0.55%

Key Takeaway:

Archrock ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Archrock

Archrock Inc is an energy infrastructure company with focus on midstream natural gas compression and a commitment to helping customers produce, compress and transport natural gas. It has two business segments, Contract Operations, and Aftermarket Services. Under the umbrella of contract operations services, the company provides operations to meet customers' natural gas compression needs. Services include designing, owning, installing, operating, and maintaining equipment. Aftermarket Services business provides a full range of services to support the compression needs of customers that own compression equipment, including operations, maintenance, overhaul and reconfiguration services and sales of parts and components. It generates maximum revenue from the Contract Operations segment.

Archrock's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Archrock showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.28% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Archrock's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Archrock's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.27%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, Archrock adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Archrock visit their earnings calendar on our site.

