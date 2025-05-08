An Overview of ANI Pharmaceuticals's Earnings

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

Investors in ANI Pharmaceuticals are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $1.34, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at ANI Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.29 1.09 0.94 0.99 EPS Actual 1.63 1.34 1.02 1.21 Price Change % 13.0% 5.0% -10.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals were trading at $70.82 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on ANI Pharmaceuticals

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on ANI Pharmaceuticals.

The consensus rating for ANI Pharmaceuticals is Buy, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $84.29 implies a potential 19.02% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and ANI Pharmaceuticals, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and ANI Pharmaceuticals, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ANI Pharmaceuticals Buy 44.75% $110.29M -2.64%

Key Takeaway:

ANI Pharmaceuticals ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Consensus rating. For Return on Equity, it is in the middle compared to its peers.

Get to Know ANI Pharmaceuticals Better

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic prescription pharmaceuticals. It manufactures liquid, powder, and oral solid-dose products. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended-release and combination products. Some of its generic products include Erythromycin ethyl succinate, Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone (EEMT), Etodolac Fenofibrate, Fluvoxamine, Hydrocortisone Enema and Vancomycin. The company operates in two segments which include Rare Diseases and Brands, Generics, and Others. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

ANI Pharmaceuticals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: ANI Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 44.75%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -5.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ANI Pharmaceuticals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.83%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ANI Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.55, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for ANI Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ANIP

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Apr 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ANIP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.