Overstock’s tZERO Wins FINRA Approval to Launch Retail Broker-Dealer Subsidiary

Jaspreet Kalra CoinDesk
tZERO (CoinDesk archives)

Security token platform tZERO announced Thursday the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has approved its application to launch a retail broker-dealer subsidiary, tZERO Markets.Â 

A majority-owned subsidiary of U.S. online retailer Overstock, tZERO also runs a non-custodial crypto exchange app that supports bitcoin, ethereum and ravencoin.Â 

  • In a press statement emailed to CoinDesk, tZERO said the broker-dealer subsidiary will also offer investment banking and placement agent services to token issuers for capital raising activities.
  • Because the subsidiary is registered with the SEC and has now been granted FINRAâs blessing, tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi said the firm expects tZERO Markets to launch its services in the coming months.
  • The statement added that depending on regulatory review, the platformâs launch would be web-based and later expanded to include Android and iOS devices.

