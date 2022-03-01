Overstock.com's Stock Rose 36% In The Last Month, Will The Rise Continue?

Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK), saw its stock rise by 36% the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 rose by 1% over the last twenty-one trading days. The American internet retailer’s stock rose after the company announced that Intercontinental Exchange, parent of the New York Stock Exchange, will take a significant minority stake in tZERO, a digital security marketplace of which Overstock is a majority owner. It was further announced that David Goone will serve as tZERO’s new CEO and will join its board. Now, is OSTK stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 66% chance of a near term rise in OSTK stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Overstock.com’s Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.

Five Days: OSTK 28%, vs. S&P500 0.1%; Outperformed market

(3% event probability)

Overstock.com’s stock rose 28% over a five day trading period, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which rose by 0.1%

over a five day trading period, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which rose by 0.1% A change of 28% or more over five trading days has a 3% event probability, which has occurred 72 times out of 2517 in the last ten years

Ten Days: OSTK 8.2%, vs. S&P500 -2.6%; Outperformed market

(25% event probability)

Overstock.com’s stock rose 8.2% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) decline of 2.6%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) decline of 2.6% A change of 8.2% or more over ten trading days has a 25% event probability, which has occurred 619 times out of 2517 in the last ten years

Twenty-One Days: OSTK 36%, vs. S&P500 1%; Outperformed market

(10% event probability)

Overstock.com’s stock rose 36% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which rose by 1%.

over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which rose by 1%. A change of 36% or more over twenty-one trading days has a 10% event probability, which has occurred 249 times out of 2516 in the last ten years.

Check out how Overstock.com Peers fare on metrics that matter. You will find other useful comparisons for companies across industries at Peer Comparisons.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Feb 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] OSTK Return 13% -9% 208% S&P 500 Return -3% -8% 96% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -1% -11% 251%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 2/28/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.