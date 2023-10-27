Overstock.com's (OSTK) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Overstock.com OSTK reported third-quarter 2023 loss of 61 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 69 cents per share. The bottom line however deteriorated 569.2% year over year.



Revenues of $373.3 million decreased 18.9% year over year and missed the consensus mark by 6.4%.



Revenues were hit by a contraction in demand in the real estate sector. The combination of lower consumer engagement and a weak housing market created constant pressure on the top line in the reported quarter.



Active customers reached 4.907 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023, down 15.3% year over year.



The number of active customers declined due to a fall in home-related spending, change in spending preference and the company’s strategy to shift completely online.



The average order value was $192 in the reported quarter, down 21% year over year. Orders delivered were 1.945 million, up 2.7% year over year.

Overstock.com, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Overstock.com, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Overstock.com, Inc. Quote

Operating Details

Gross margin contracted 460 basis points (bps) to 18.7% in the reported quarter.



Sales & marketing (S&M) expenses increased 7.5% year over year to $57.5 million. As a percentage of revenues, S&M expenses increased 380 bps to 15.4%.



Technology expenses were $29.2 million, down 1.3% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, technology expenses jumped 140 bps on a year-over-year basis to 7.8%.



General & administrative (G&A) expenses increased 29.2% year over year to $24.1 million. As a percentage of revenues, G&A increased 240 bps to 6.5%.



Adjusted EBITDA was negative $23.9 million, which declined 262% from the year-ago quarter.



Operating loss was $40.9 million against $5.7 million profit reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2023, OSTK had cash and cash equivalents worth $325.435 million compared with $342.8 million as of Jun 30, 2023.



Long-term debt, as of Sep 30, 2023, was $34.232 million compared with $34.219 million as of Jun 30, 2023.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Overstock.com currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Investors interested in the broader Zacks Retail-wholesale sector can also consider some better-ranked stocks like ACV Auction ACVA, PC Connection CNXN and Builders FirstSource BLDR. While BLDR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ACVA and CNXN carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ACV Auction is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 7 cents per share, which has decreased by 1 cent over the past 30 days.



PC Connection is slated to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNXN’s third-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, which has decreased by 1 cent over the past 30 days.



Builders FirstSource is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLDR’s third-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $4.05 per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.