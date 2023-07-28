Overstock.com's (OSTK) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Overstock.com OSTK reported second-quarter 2023 loss of 2 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents per share. It was also narrower than the year-ago loss by 110.5%.



Revenues of $422.2 million decreased 20.1% year over year. However, the top line beat the consensus mark by 3.77%.



Revenues were hit by contraction in demand in the real estate sector. The combination of lower consumer engagement and a weak housing market created constant pressure on the top line in the reported quarter.



Active customers reached 4.621 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, down 28.8% year over year.



The number of active customers declined due to a fall in home related spending, change in spending preference and the company’s strategy to shift completely online.



The average order value was $234 in the reported quarter, declining 5.3% year over year. Orders delivered were 1.803 million, down 15.7% year over year.

Operating Details

Gross margin contracted 60 basis points (bps) to 22.4% in the reported quarter.



Sales & marketing (S&M) expenses decreased 15% year over year to $49.2 million. As a percentage of revenues, S&M expenses increased 70 bps to 11.7%.



Technology expenses were $27.7 million, down 9.3% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, technology expenses jumped 80 bps on a year-over-year basis to 6.6%.



General & administrative (G&A) expenses decreased 2.8% year over year to $21.7 million. As a percentage of revenues, G&A increased 110 bps to 5.1%.



Adjusted EBITDA was $8.2 million, which declined 60.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Operating loss was $4.2 million against $11.5 million profit reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2023, OSTK had cash and cash equivalents worth $342.8 million compared with $374.7 million as of Mar 31, 2023.



Long-term debt, as of Jun 30, 2023, was $34.219 million compared with $34.207 million as of Mar 31, 2023.

