Overstock.com's (OSTK) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Overstock.com OSTK reported first-quarter 2023 loss of 10 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 16 cents per share and declined 147.6% year over year.



Revenues of $381.1 million decreased 28.9% year over year. The top line lagged the consensus mark by 6.32%.



Revenues were hit by contraction in demand in the real estate sector. The combination of lower consumer engagement and a weak housing market created constant pressure on the top line.



Active customers reached 4.795 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023, down 35.1% year over year.



The number of active customers declined due to a fall in home related spending, change in spending preference and the company’s strategy to shift completely online.



The average order value was $220 in the reported quarter, declining 0.5% year over year. Orders delivered were 1.736 million, down 28.5% year over year.

Operating Details

Gross margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 23.5% in the reported quarter.



Sales & marketing (S&M) expenses decreased 19.6% year over year to $47 million. As a percentage of revenues, S&M expenses increased 140 bps to 12.3%.



Technology expenses were $30.5 million, down 7.4% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, technology expenses jumped 190 bps on a year-over-year basis to 8%.



General & administrative (G&A) expenses decreased 3.6% year over year to $20.5 million. As a percentage of revenues, G&A increased 140 bps to 5.4%.



Adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million, which declined 84.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Operating loss was $8.4 million against $12.5 million profit reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2023, Overstock had cash and cash equivalents worth $374.711 million compared with $371.263 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt, as of Mar 31, 2023, was $34.207 million compared with $34.476 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

