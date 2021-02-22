Overstock.com (OSTK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Overstock.com OSTK is set to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 24.



For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased by 11.1% to 30 cents per share over the past 30 days. The figure indicates 141.1% surge from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus mark for revenues, pegged at $730.4 million, implies 97% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Overstock.com’s fourth-quarter 2020 results are expected to have benefited from strong demand for e-commerce service during the holiday season amid shelter-in-place guidelines resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, the company’s expanding clientele is likely to have driven top-line growth.



Additionally, tZERO continues to gain market share. In third-quarter 2020, tZERO recorded nearly $40 million in transactions on the tZERO ATS. Further, more than 4 million shares were traded on the tZERO platform.



Moreover, growing tZERO crypto app user base is expected to boost results.



Further, gross margin is expected to have benefited from lower warehouse fixed cost and improved operating efficiencies.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case.



Overstock.com has an Earnings ESP of -20.88% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering as per our model, as these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD has an Earnings ESP of +23.94% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Churchill Downs CHDN has an Earnings ESP of +146.91% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Autodesk ADSK has an Earnings ESP of +2.29% and is #3 Ranked.

