Overstock.com (OSTK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Overstock.com (OSTK) closed at $106.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the online discount retailer had gained 68.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OSTK as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 141.1% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $730.40 million, up 96.94% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OSTK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% lower. OSTK is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, OSTK is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 93.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 55.88.

Also, we should mention that OSTK has a PEG ratio of 4.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

