Overstock.com (OSTK) Q2 Earnings Miss Mark, Revenues Down Y/Y

Overstock.com OSTK reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of 19 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 40.63%. The company had reported a loss of 54 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $528.1 million decreased 33.5% year over year. The top line also lagged the consensus mark by 16.99%.



Active customers reached 6.49 million at the end of second-quarter 2022, down 29.2% year over year.



Orders placed through a mobile device were 50% of gross merchandise sales in the second quarter.



The average order value was $247 in the reported quarter, an increase of 16% year over year. However, orders delivered were 2.138 million, down 42.8% year over year.

Operating Details

Gross margin expanded 90 basis points (bps) to 22.9% in the reported quarter.



Sales & marketing (S&M) expenses decreased 32.1% year over year to $57.9 million. As a percentage of revenues, S&M expenses increased 20 bps to 11%.



Technology expenses were $30.5 million, up 0.5% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, technology expenses jumped 200 bps on a year-over-year basis to 5.8%.



General & administrative (G&A) expenses decreased 7% year over year to $21.1 million. As a percentage of revenues, G&A increased 110 bps to 4%.



Adjusted EBITDA was $20.8 million, which declined 53.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Operating income was $7.1 million compared with $82.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2022, Overstock.com had cash and cash equivalents worth $442.7 million compared with $493.5 million as of Mar 31, 2022.



Long-term debt, as of Jun 30, 2022, was $36.2 million compared with $37.1 million as of Mar 31, 2022.



During the three months ended Jun 30, Overstock.com repurchased $34.9 million of its common stock and $50,000 of its Series A-1 preferred stock under the Repurchase Program at an average price of $30.69 and $31.30 per share, respectively.



As of Jun 30, 2022, Overstock.com had approximately $39.9 million remaining under the current repurchase authorization.

