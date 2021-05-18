Overstock.com (OSTK) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Overstock.com (OSTK) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, OSTK broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Over the past four weeks, OSTK has gained 8.2%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account OSTK's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting OSTK on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

