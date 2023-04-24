Overstock.com (LON:0KDU) Price Target Decreased by 7.87% to 33.05

The average one-year price target for Overstock.com (LON:0KDU) has been revised to 33.05 / share. This is an decrease of 7.87% from the prior estimate of 35.87 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.98 to a high of 94.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.04% from the latest reported closing price of 17.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Overstock.com. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KDU is 0.31%, an increase of 95.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.23% to 35,848K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,611K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,647K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KDU by 28.62% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,467K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares, representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KDU by 29.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,375K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KDU by 28.30% over the last quarter.

Simcoe Capital Management holds 1,272K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares, representing a decrease of 37.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KDU by 61.48% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,179K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KDU by 25.24% over the last quarter.

