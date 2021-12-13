Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insiders who sold US$2.9m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$3.1b

Over the past year, insiders sold US$2.9m worth of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) stock at an average price of US$86.91 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market valuation decreased by US$322m after the stock price dropped 9.3% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Overstock.com

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Merchandising & Operations Officer, Ronald Hilton, sold US$594k worth of shares at a price of US$104 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$73.22. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Overstock.com didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Overstock.com Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Overstock.com. Specifically, insiders ditched US$1.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Overstock.com

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Overstock.com insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$31m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Overstock.com Insiders?

Insiders sold Overstock.com shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Overstock.com is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Overstock.com that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

