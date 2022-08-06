Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 11%

Market forces rained on the parade of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the seven analysts covering Overstock.com, is for revenues of US$2.0b in 2022, which would reflect a definite 13% reduction in Overstock.com's sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$2.3b of revenue in 2022. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Overstock.com, noting the substantial drop in revenue estimates in this update.

NasdaqGM:OSTK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 25% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 11% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Overstock.com is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Overstock.com this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Overstock.com after today.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Overstock.com's financials, such as concerns around earnings quality. Learn more, and discover the 2 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

