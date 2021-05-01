Overstock.com, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

A week ago, Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Overstock.com delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$660m, some 13% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$0.33, an impressive 57% ahead of forecasts. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:OSTK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from Overstock.com's five analysts is for revenues of US$2.67b in 2021, which would reflect a noticeable 7.0% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dive 37% to US$1.36 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.67b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.36 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$110, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Overstock.com at US$140 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$90.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 9.2% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 5.1% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Overstock.com's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Overstock.com's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$110, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Overstock.com going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Overstock.com is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.