Overstock.com Climbs After Reporting Narrower-Than-Expected Loss

April 27, 2023 — 10:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) are gaining more than 13 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a narrower-than-expected net loss for the first quarter.

The company reported a quarterly loss of $10 million or $0.23 per share, compared to profit of $10.12 million or $0.21 per share last year. Adjusted net loss was $0.10 per share. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.15 per share.

