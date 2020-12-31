Overstock.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OSTK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.93, changing hands as low as $49.72 per share. Overstock.com Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OSTK's low point in its 52 week range is $2.53 per share, with $128.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.42.

