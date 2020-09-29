Overstock Short Sellers Fall Short as Judge Gives Digital Dividend Claims Short Shrift
Overstock.com and its former leader Patrick Byrne have prevailed over the dividend-doubting short sellers who cried foul (and filed suit) over the e-commerce siteÃ¢ÂÂs issuance of a digital security.
- On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Dale A. Kimball tossed the federal class action first filed last September by short sellers who claimed theyÃ¢ÂÂd been hosed by Byrne.
- The suit had been challenged by defendants as Ã¢ÂÂmeritlessÃ¢ÂÂ when they called for its dismissal in May.
- Plaintiffs accused Overstock of fraudulently pumping its stock with misleading financial projections and by promising to issue a digital dividend to shareholders via its tZERO subsidiary, an alternative trading system for digital securities.
- That digital securityÃ¢ÂÂs originally planned six month lockup would have put the squeeze on short sellers unable to cover their positions. In their original filing in U.S. District Court, plaintiffs called it a Ã¢ÂÂsecret plotÃ¢ÂÂ by Byrne to exact Ã¢ÂÂrevengeÃ¢ÂÂ on short sellers
- But if the plot was one for revenge, then it was hardly a secret: Judge Kimball said the digital dividendÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂbroad media coverageÃ¢ÂÂ undercuts plaintiffÃ¢ÂÂs claims that Byrne or Overstock Ã¢ÂÂdeceived anyone,Ã¢ÂÂ according to Law360.
- While ByrneÃ¢ÂÂs very public hatred of short sellers is rivaled perhaps only by Elon Musk, Judge Kimball said thatÃ¢ÂÂs neither here nor there, because Overstock had a Ã¢ÂÂlegitimate business purposeÃ¢ÂÂ for issuing its digital security.
- Ã¢ÂÂOverstock was trying to transition from being a traditional online retailer to a blockchain technology business. The dividend was a creative way to strengthen that transition,Ã¢ÂÂ Judge Kimball said.
Related Stories
- Coinbase Launches 5% Staking Rewards for CosmosÃ¢ÂÂ ATOM
- Kadena Looks to Capture DeFi Energy With New Decentralized Exchange
- KuCoin Maintains Wallet Freeze as Hackers Begin Laundering Stolen Crypto
- Regulated US Exchange Gemini Now Offers Confidential Zcash Withdrawals
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.