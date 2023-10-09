Overstock (OSTK) Moves 11.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Overstock.com (OSTK) shares soared 11.1% in the last trading session to close at $17.46. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 23.7% loss over the past four weeks.

Overstock.com extended its rally, driven by the latest investment by its Director, Marcus Lemonis who purchased 31,800 shares of the company at $15.67 per share. This indicates insider’s confidence in the company’s future performance and prospects.

This online discount retailer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.60 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -561.5%. Revenues are expected to be $391.87 million, down 14.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Overstock, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 60.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on OSTK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Overstock belongs to the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry. Another stock from the same industry, TripAdvisor (TRIP), closed the last trading session 0.6% higher at $15.97. Over the past month, TRIP has returned 2.6%.

TripAdvisor's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.48. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +71.4%. TripAdvisor currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.