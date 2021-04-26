Overstock Completes Deal to Convert Medici Ventures Into Fund Managed by Pelion
Nasdaq-listed Overstock (NASDAQ: OSTK) announced Monday it has closed its transaction with venture capital firm Pelion Venture Partners to manage blockchain-focused Medici Ventures.
- In its announcement, Overstock said its blockchain-focused subsidiary, Medici Ventures, has now been converted into a limited partnership and will be managed by Pelion.
- As reported by CoinDesk in January, Overstock said the business would be converted into a limited partnership under new management as part of Overstock’s plan to eventually exit its blockchain-related investments.
- Pelion is now fully responsible for the fund’s investment decisions and will act as the general partner of the fund, and Overstock will be the sole limited partner. Overstock has committed $45 million over the eight-year life of the fund.
- According to the partnership agreement terms, the fund will return invested capital to Overstock first and then split profits on successful exits.
- Overstock will retain a direct minority equity interest in the blockchain technology firm tZERO Group, while the fund will hold a minority stake.
Read more: Overstock Turns Medici Ventures Into a Fund to Reap Value of Blockchain Assets
Related Stories
- Time Is Running Out to Win the Blockchain Race
- Plutocracy Is Still Bad, Proposed EOS Overhaul Confirms
- Is JPMorgan’s Bitcoin Fund the Ultimate Mainstream Adoption Move? And Crypto Legends Donate to COVID Relief Efforts in India
- Bitcoin News Roundup for April 26, 2021
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.