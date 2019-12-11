Oversold Thai Stock Market Overdue For Support

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market had finished lower in 10 straight sessions, tumbling more than 65 points or 4.1 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand remains just above the 1,550-point plateau and it's called higher on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the FOMC's decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The SET finished barely lower on Wednesday following losses from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial shares.

For the day, the index eased 1.14 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 1,551.82 after trading between 1,546.51 and 1,559.19. Volume was 17.668 billion shares worth 49.381 billion baht. There were 898 decliners and 664 gainers, with 452 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.93 percent, while Thailand Airport spiked 2.05 percent, Asset World accelerated 1.71 percent, Banpu lost 0.87 percent, Bangkok Bank skidded 1.46 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 0.82 percent, Bangkok Expressway soared 3.67 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods dropped 0.96 percent, Kasikornbank plummeted 4.05 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.63 percent, PTT sank 0.59 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.42 percent, PTT Global Chemical retreated 1.43 percent, Siam Commercial Bank slid 0.42 percent, Siam Concrete rose 0.27 percent, TMB Bank jumped 2.68 percent and BTS Group was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive, mostly in response to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy announcement.

The Dow added 29.58 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 27,911.30, while the NASDAQ gained 37.87 points or 0.44 percent to 8,654.05 and the S&P rose 9.11 points or 0.29 percent to 3,141.63.

The higher close on Wall Street came after the Fed decided to leave interest rates unchanged following three straight rate cuts. The decision was widely expected, although the Fed's projections showed a majority of meeting participants now expect interest rates to remain on hold throughout 2020.

In its accompanying statement, the Fed said the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support a sustained economic expansion, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective.

Crude oil prices eased on Wednesday after data showed a surprise increase in crude inventories in the U.S. last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for January ended down $0.48 or 0.8 percent at $58.76 a barrel.

