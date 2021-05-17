Oversold Taiwan Bourse Called Lower Again On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market turned emphatically lower again on Monday, one session after ending the four-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 1,630 points or 10 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 15,350-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation due to a surge in local coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets finished with slight losses and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board - especially among the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index plummeted 473.21 points or 2.99 percent to finish at 15,353.89 after trading between 15,159.86 and 15,719.74.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial tanked 5.53 percent, while Mega Financial declined 1.89 percent, CTBC Financial sank 2.05 percent, Fubon Financial tumbled 5.75 percent, First Financial lost 2.76 percent, E Sun Financial dropped 2.35 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company retreated 1.44 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation plummeted 6.09 percent, Hon Hai Precision plunged 6.03 percent, Catcher Technology cratered 3.65 percent, MediaTek rallied 2.12 percent, Formosa Plastic surrendered 2.20 percent, Asia Cement fell 1.12 percent, Taiwan Cement skidded 3.43 percent and Largan Precision and Delta Electronics were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened in the red on Monday, came off of the day's lows but still ended in negative territory.

The Dow shed 54.34 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 34,327.79, while the NASDAQ lost 50.93 points or 0.38 percent to end at 13,379.05 and the S&P 500 fell 10.56 points or 0.25 percent to close at 4,163.29.

Lingering concerns about inflation and the outlook for monetary policy weighed on Wall Street ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

Traders will closely analyze the Fed minutes for indications officials are growing concerned about the recent acceleration in inflation and considering tapering asset purchases.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said regional manufacturing activity pulled back modestly in May after jumping to a three-year high in April. Also, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence in the U.S. held steady in May.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Monday on hopes energy demand will pick up as the U.S. and European economies show signs of a quick recovery from the pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June rose $0.90 or 1.4 percent at $66.27 a barrel.

