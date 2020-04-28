Oversold Stocks Are Out There. Here's Where to Start Looking.

Markets have oversold some decent stocks. How to find them? Resilience, recovery potential and cash burn should get you started.

Finding oversold stocks in a crisis-driven market isn’t easy. Arm yourself with these criteria.

Where to find the stock gems in a market that has recovered 28% from its pandemic lows so far? “Resilience, recovery potential and cash burn.”

That is according to new research from independent investment house ValuAnalysis. It comes as the S&P 500 continues to climb on Tuesday, as investors keep pinning homes on the economy bouncing back from the pandemic as governments start to reopen.

An investment team led by founding partner Christophe Bernard looked at 100 companies from around the globe on its watch list. Even to make it to that short list, ValuAnalysis required a strong ratio of free cash flow to economic assets and a competitive advantage from those corporates.

From that list, they narrowed it down to 40 oversold stocks that they believe will survive the crisis both in the medium and the long term. They found those companies are focused on health care, technology, semiconductor and payments sectors, long term. Topping the list are semiconductor group Texas Instruments, payments giant Visa and Google parent Alphabet.

“These names have, like the market, fallen, but their respective cash burn is between only 5% and 7% of this loss of value, compared against a cash burn of 21% of the loss of value for the average stock,” said Bernard and the team.

Also, they like chip makers Qorvo and NXP, health-care technology group IQVIA, Swiss hearing aid group Sonova.

Breaking down those factors that are most important, they define resilience as an estimated loss of revenues in the second quarter of this year, which ValuAnalysis expects will be the trough of the pandemic crisis. Recovery potential is a measurement over the 12-month period from the second quarter, expressed as a percentage of revenues retained.

Finally, cash burn is the difference between last year’s cash generation and a standardized estimate of 2020 free cash flow.

