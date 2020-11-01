Oversold KOSPI Called Lower Again On Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, tumbling more than 75 points or 3.2 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,265-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on disappointing earnings news, rising coronavirus cases and pre-election volatility in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Friday with damage across the board - especially among the financials, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index plummeted 59.52 points or 2.56 percent to finish at 2,267.15 after trading between 2,266.93 and 2,320.20. Volume was 775 million shares worth 11.5 trillion won. There were 753 decliners and 123 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial declined 3.50 percent, while KB Financial sank 2.20 percent, Hana Financial fell 1.30 percent, Samsung Electronics tanked 2.58 percent, LG Electronics was down 3.67 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 2.20 percent, Samsung SDI spiked 2.43 percent, LG Chem plummeted 6.14 percent, Lotte Chemical slid 2.51 percent, S-Oil lost 2.34 percent, SK Innovation dropped 3.09 percent, POSCO surrendered 1.89 percent, SK Telecom plunged 3.82 percent, KEPCO shed 1.72 percent, Hyundai Motor retreated 3.24 percent and Kia Motors skidded 4.72 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened lower on Friday and moved deeper into the red as the day progressed, cutting into gains from the previous session.

The Dow shed 157.50 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 26,501.60, while the NASDAQ plunged 274.01 points or 2.45 percent to end at 10,911.59 and the S&P 500 sank 40.15 points or 1.21 percent to close at 3,269.96. For the week, the Dow shed 6.5 percent, the NASDAQ lost 5.5 percent and the S&P fell 5.6 percent.

The sharp pullback on Wall Street reflected a negative reaction to earnings news from a number of big-name tech companies, including Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN) and Twitter (TWTR).

Lingering concerns about the recent spike in coronavirus cases also weighed on Wall Street along with uncertainty about this week's presidential election.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income rebounded more than anticipated in September, while the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment improved slightly more than estimated in October.

Crude oil prices sank again on Friday, extending the steep drop seen in the two previous sessions on continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid a renewed spike in coronavirus cases. Crude for December delivery fell $0.38 to a five-month low of $35.79 a barrel.

