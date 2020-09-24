Oversold Indonesia Shares Expected To Find Traction On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, sinking more than 215 points or 4.5 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 4,840-point plateau although it's overdue for support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with rising oil prices warring against rising pandemic numbers. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index lost 75.20 points or 1.53 percent to finish at 4,842.76 after trading between 4,820.33 and 4,897.34.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tanked 3.21 percent, Bank Mandiri skidded 2.40 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga tumbled 3.42 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 2.05 percent, Indosat shed 1.28 percent, Indocement gained 0.71 percent, Semen Indonesia retreated 1.12 percent, Indofood Suskes plummeted 4.40 percent, Astra Agro Lestari plunged 4.41 percent, Aneka Tambang sank 4.00 percent, Vale Indonesia fell 3.84 percent, Timah cratered 6.85 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street wound up positive after stocks saw wild swings across the unchanged line before finally finishing in the green.

The Dow added 52.31 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 26,815.31, while the NASDAQ gained 39.28 points or 0.37 percent to end at 10,672.27 and the S&P 500 rose 9.67 points or 0.30 percent to close at 3,246.59.

The choppy trading on Wall Street followed a mixed batch of U.S. economic data, which added to recent uncertainty about the economic outlook.

The Labor Department noted an unexpected uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, while the Commerce Department reported significant increase in new home sales in August.

Uncertainty about the global economic outlook has recently resurfaced as Europe grapples with a second wave of coronavirus infections. Recent data suggests the economic recovery in the U.S. may be plateauing, leading to calls for more fiscal stimulus.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday despite lingering worries about the energy demand outlook in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and fresh lockdown measures in several parts across Europe. West Texas Intermediate oil futures for November ended up $0.38 or 1 percent at $40.31 a barrel.

