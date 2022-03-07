Oversold Hang Seng Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, plummeting more than 1,400 points or 6.5 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 21,050-point plateau and it's looking at another rough opening on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests further consolidation thanks to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and skyrocketing crude oi prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board, especially from the properties and technology stocks.

For the day, the index plunged 847.66 points or 3.87 percent to finish at 21,045.21 after trading between 20,826.36 and 21,327.19.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies surrendered 4.67 percent, while AIA Group tanked 5.42 percent, Alibaba Group slumped 3.03 percent, Alibaba Health Info stumbled 3.23 percent, ANTA Sports declined 4.56 percent, China Life Insurance dropped 2.50 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 4.75 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 2.56 percent, China Resources Land dipped 1.18 percent, CITIC eased 0.78 percent, CK Infrastructure rallied 2.69 percent, CNOOC spiked 2.30 percent, Country Garden slid 1.22 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical retreated 4.54 percent, Galaxy Entertainment plunged 5.46 percent, Hang Lung Properties slipped 0.83 percent, Henderson Land was down 0.31 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gave away 0.69 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 1.95 percent, Li Ning weakened 2.72 percent, Longfor fell 1.37 percent, Meituan cratered 11.29 percent, Techtronic Industries skidded 3.55 percent, Xiaomi Corporation shed 2.01 percent, WuXi Biologics plummeted 9.20 percent and New World Development was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower on Monday and saw the losses accelerate as the session progressed, ending near their worst levels of the day.

The Dow plummeted 797.42 points or 2.37 percent to finish at 32,817.38, while the NASDAQ plunged 482.48 points or 3.62 percent to close at 12,830.96 and the S&P 500 dropped 127.78 points or 2.95 percent to end at 4,201.09.

Concerns about the impact of the recent surge in oil prices contributed to the sell-off on Wall Street as crude for April delivery surged on Monday, lifted by concerns over global oil supplies amid talks the U.S. and its Western allies are likely to impose a ban on Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $3.72 or 3.2 percent at $119.40 a barrel.

Higher crude oil prices are already impacting prices at the pump as the national average for a gallon of gas has reached a 14-year high of $4.065. The increase in gas prices is likely to weigh on consumers, who are already grappling with higher prices due to elevated inflation.

This all comes as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates by at least a quarter point at its monetary policy meeting next week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.