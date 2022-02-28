Oversold Hang Seng Still Tipped To Open Lower On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, tumbling almost 950 points or 4.2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 22,710-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets calls for continued volatility as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. The European markets finished lower and the U.S. bourses ended mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference after a wild ride.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the properties, oil companies and technology stocks.

For the day, the index sank 54.16 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 22,713.02 after trading between 22,406.12 and 22,818.17. Among the actives, AAC Technologies plunged 3.82 percent, while AIA Group lost 0.31 percent, Alibaba Group declined 1.04 percent, Alibaba Health Info rallied 2.06 percent, ANTA Sports slumped 0.67 percent, China Life Insurance fell 0.15 percent, China Mengniu Dairy surged 3.57 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 0.77 percent, China Resources Land soared 3.26 percent, CITIC spiked 2.82 percent, CNOOC climbed 1.73 percent, Country Garden tanked 2.51 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical perked 0.11 percent, Galaxy Entertainment plummeted 4.40 percent, Hang Lung Properties tumbled 2.15 percent, Henderson Land rose 0.31 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dropped 0.51 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.97 percent, Li Ning improved 0.91 percent, Longfor added 0.48 percent, Meituan advanced 1.18 percent, New World Development retreated 0.79 percent, Techtronic Industries gained 0.38 percent, Xiaomi Corporation sank 0.54 percent and WuXi Biologics was up 0.08 percent.

The lead from Wall Street ends up mixed as the major averages opened lower on Monday. Amidst wild swings, the Dow and the S&P 500 remained in the red throughout, although a late surge from the NASDAQ pushed it into positive territory.

The Dow dropped 166.15 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 33,892.60, while the NASDAQ added 56.78 points or 0.41 percent to close at 13,751.40 and the S&P lost 10.71 points or 0.24 percent to end at 4,373.94.

Geopolitical concerns have contributed to the pullback on Wall Street amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. News that Russian President Vladimir Putin has put his nuclear forces on high alert has led to worries about an escalation.

Russian and Ukrainian officials are meeting on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border to discuss a possible ceasefire, although optimism the talks will lead to peace is low. The West continues to ramp up sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion, leading to worries about the impact on the global economy.

On the U.S. economic front, MNI Indicators released a report showing a significant slowdown in the pace of growth in Chicago-area business activity in February.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Monday amid rising concerns about supply disruptions in Russia. As Russia accounts for about 10 percent of the global oil supply, the sanctions by the West are likely to significantly hurt supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by 4.13 or 4.5 percent at $95.72 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.