Oversold Hang Seng Still Called Lower On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, plummeting more than 1,850 points or 6.2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 28,280-point plateau and it's looking at a soft start again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests further volatility thanks to ongoing short-selling issues. The Asian markets have a solidly negative lead from Europe and the U.S. - and they may open that way, but bargain hunters may emerge later in the day to boost the oversold bourses.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index retreated 267.09 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 28,283.71 after trading between 28,259.73 and 28,972.06.

Among the actives, Wharf Real Estate plummeted 4.30 percent, while Hengan International plunged 3.80 percent, CNOOC tanked 3.79 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tumbled 3.06 percent, Techtronic Industries spiked 2.82 percent, China Resources Land skidded 2.52 percent, Ping An Insurance retreated 2.25 percent, AAC Technologies declined 2.20 percent, ANTA Sports jumped 2.15 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) surrendered 2.11 percent, CITIC sank 2.10 percent, Alibaba Group dropped 1.91 percent, WuXi Biologics climbed 1.68 percent, AIA Group shed 1.42 percent, BOC Hong Kong lost 1.28 percent, China Life Insurance fell 1.20 percent, Sands China slid 1.12 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dipped 0.80 percent, Galaxy Entertainment slipped 0.59 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas weakened 0.54 percent, Xiaomi Corporation was down 0.34 percent, China Mengniu dairy added 0.33 percent, Power Assets eased 0.12 percent and Meituan rose 0.06 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened solidly in the red on Friday and saw the losses accelerate as the session progressed - offsetting gains from the previous day.

The Dow plummeted 620.78 points or 2.03 percent to finish at 29,982.62, while the NASDAQ tumbled 266.46 points or 2.00 percent to end at 13,070.69 and the S&P 500 lost 73.14 points or 1.93 percent to close at 2,714.24. For the week, the Dow, NASDAQ and S&P all fell 3.5 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street reflected concerns about recent market volatility of heavily shorted stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - which moved sharply higher after Robinhood eased restrictions on certain stocks that have recently skyrocketed.

The spikes by the heavily shorted stocks have been described as a retail investor revolt, raising concerns that hedge funds may have to sell other securities to make up for their losses.

In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a much bigger than expected increase in personal income in December, along with a modest decrease in personal spending. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment deteriorated more than expected in January.

Crude oil futures settled lower Friday as worries about the outlook for energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases and delays in vaccine supplies weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $0.14 or 0.3 percent at $52.20 a barrel.

