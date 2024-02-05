News & Insights

Markets
META

Oversight Board Criticizes Meta's Policy On Manipulated Media

February 05, 2024 — 01:03 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Oversight Board rebuked Meta Platforms (META) for the loopholes in its manipulated media policy after a video featuring U.S. President Joe Biden as a pedophile was not removed from the social media platform claiming that it does not violate the company's current rules.

The Board said that it finds the current policy "to be incoherent, lacking in persuasive justification and inappropriately focused on how content has been created, rather than on which specific harms it aims to prevent".

"The policy should not treat 'deep fakes' differently to content altered in other ways," the Board suggested. "Meta needs to provide greater clarity on and needs to make revisions quickly, given the record number of elections in 2024."

The current manipulated media policy of the parent company of Facebook exempts parody and satire and slightly edited videos which omit or change the order of words said in a video. Also, it doesn't apply to manipulated audio.

The tech giant stated on Monday that it would review the Board's feedback and "will respond publicly to their recommendations within 60 days in accordance with the bylaws."

The policy came into focus when the Board reviewed the highly controversial video about President Biden, which was posted in October, showing Biden putting an "I Voted" sticker on his adult granddaughter's chest. In the edited version of the video, Biden was shown touching her chest repeatedly and inappropriately. However, the Board passed the verdict that Meta's decision to allow the video to stay on the platform does not violate the company's policy.

In a similar scenario, Meta had faced backlash earlier regarding an edited video featuring the then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where she was shown as slurring her speech. The video was taken by Facebook only after many users reported it as false, triggering the platform's algorithms to automatically demote it.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.