News & Insights

Markets
OSG

Overseas Shipholding To Repurchase Around $15 Mln Of Shares From Cyrus Capital

August 28, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG), Monday announced that it has agreed to repurchase $15,343,987.95 worth of common stock from Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. in a privately negotiated transaction.

The company will purchase around 3,788,639 shares at a price of $4.05 per share. The transaction will be funded by the cash balances of the firm.

The closing price of OSG common shares in composite trading was $4.01 on August 25.

As per the company, the price paid in this repurchase equates to an enterprise value of roughly four times the expected 2023 adjusted EBITDA.

"The purchase is not part of the previously announced program to purchase up to $20 million of OSG common stock," OSG said in a statement.

In pre-market, shares of OSG are trading at $4.11 up by 2.49% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OSG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.