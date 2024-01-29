News & Insights

Overseas Shipholding Receives $6.25/Share Offer From Saltchuk; OSG Up Nearly 6% In Pre-Market

January 29, 2024 — 08:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG), a liquid bulk transportation services provider for crude oil and petroleum products, on Monday confirmed that it has received an unsolicited interest from Saltchuk Resources, Inc. to acquire OSG for $6.25 per share in cash.

The Group said that it will evaluate the offer.

The shipping company further noted that there can be no assurance that any definitive proposal will be accepted.

OSG was trading up by 5.93 percent at $6.25 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

