Overseas Shipholding Group Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $20.42 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $10.09 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $116.02 million from $121.76 million last year.

Overseas Shipholding Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $20.42 Mln. vs. $10.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.26 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $116.02 Mln vs. $121.76 Mln last year.

