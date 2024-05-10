Overseas Shipholding Group Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $14.64 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $12.14 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $117.50 million from $113.79 million last year.

Overseas Shipholding Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $14.64 Mln. vs. $12.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.19 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $117.50 Mln vs. $113.79 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.