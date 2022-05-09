Overseas Shipholding Group Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 9:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Overseas Shipholding Group. (OSG) will host a conference call at 9:30 AM ET on May 9, 2022, to discuss Q1 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.osg.com/investor-relations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (844) 200-6205 (US) or (929) 526-1599 (International).

For a replay call, dial (866) 813-9403 (US) or (929) 458-6194 (International), Access Code 892890.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.