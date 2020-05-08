Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Gain In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $25.13 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $3.20 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $100.86 million from $87.74 million last year.

Overseas Shipholding Group earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $25.13 Mln. vs. $3.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.28 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $100.86 Mln vs. $87.74 Mln last year.

