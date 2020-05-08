Markets
OSG

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Gain In Q1 Bottom Line

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $25.13 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $3.20 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $100.86 million from $87.74 million last year.

Overseas Shipholding Group earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $25.13 Mln. vs. $3.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.28 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $100.86 Mln vs. $87.74 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OSG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular