Overseas investors slowed purchases of China bonds in March

SHANGHAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Overseas investors added to their holdings of Chinese bonds in March, official data showed, but net purchases slowed as narrowing spreads and a weaker yuan reduced their appeal.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 51.4 billion yuan ($7.86 billion) worth of Chinese bonds in China's interbank bond market in March, according to data released Tuesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System and National Interbank Funding Center.

That compared with net purchases of 299.4 billion yuan and 143.8 billion yuan in January and February, respectively.

Rising U.S. yields, lifted by the prospect of a vaccine- and stimulus-fuelled economic recovery in the United States, have dampened the appeal of Chinese government bonds (CGBs) in recent weeks.

The spread between the 10-year CGB yield CN10YT=RR and its U.S. equivalent narrowed by nearly 84 basis points from the end of 2020 to a more than one-year low of 145.5 basis points on March 31, according to Refinitiv data.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS slipped by nearly 1.3% against the dollar in March, its biggest monthly loss since August 2019, as the greenback rallied.

BNY Mellon said earlier this month that its iFlow indicator showed "significant outflow" from CGBs for the first time since global pandemic lockdowns began last year.

Analysts nevertheless expect foreign demand for Chinese bonds to remain resilient, supported by passive flows tracking global indexes.

Last week, index provider FTSE Russell gave its final approval for the inclusion of CGBs in its flagship World Government Bond Index, a move expected to drive billions of dollars into Chinese bonds.

($1 = 6.5429 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

