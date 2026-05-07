Markets

Oversea-Chinese Banking Q1 Net Profit Rises

May 07, 2026 — 11:49 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (O39.SI, OCBC.SI) reported net profit of S$1.97 billion for the first quarter of 2026, 5% above S$1.88 billion, a year ago, underpinned by record non-interest income. Group EPS was S$1.76 compared to S$1.68.

Total income for the period was S$3.83 billion, up 5% from prior year. Net interest income declined by 5% to S$2.22 billion. Non-interest income rose 23% to S$1.61 billion, and comprised more than 40% of total income.

Oversea-Chinese Banking shares are trading at S$21.97, up 0.41%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.