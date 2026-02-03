Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OVCHF) Price Target Increased by 27.85% to 17.31

The average one-year price target for Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OTCPK:OVCHF) has been revised to $17.31 / share. This is an increase of 27.85% from the prior estimate of $13.54 dated April 1, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.00 to a high of $20.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.36% from the latest reported closing price of $10.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation. This is an decrease of 70 owner(s) or 21.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVCHF is 0.42%, an increase of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.37% to 270,138K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47,114K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,967K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVCHF by 8.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 29,318K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,918K shares , representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVCHF by 16.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 22,035K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,501K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVCHF by 1.42% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,510K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,465K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVCHF by 1.05% over the last quarter.

EFV - iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF holds 9,492K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,657K shares , representing an increase of 19.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVCHF by 4.65% over the last quarter.

