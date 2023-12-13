Overnight Buying Puts Cotton at Break Even for the Week

Cotton futures are 32 to 36 points higher in early Wednesday market activity. Nearby cotton futures fell by 67 to 95 points on the Tuesday session. The March contract was 45 points off the session low. The FOMC will release their interest rates decision this afternoon, with no change in short term rates expected. Hints or inferences about potential 2024 changes will be the focus of the traders.

The Cotlook A index was 110 points weaker to 91.60 cents for 12/11. The Seam confirmed 4,039 bales were sold online on 12/08 for an average gross price of 75.86 cents. The AWP for the week was lowered by 55 points last Thursday, to 63.63 cents/lb. It will be updated tomorrow after the close. ICE certified stocks were 6,126 bales for 12/11.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 81.05, down 95 points, currently up 35 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 81.8, down 76 points, currently up 36 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 82.2, down 67 points, currently up 32 points

