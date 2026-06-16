This Overlooked Growth Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

Key Points

Pinterest has transformed its platform from a simple online vision board to a shoppable discovery destination.

The company has a perfect flywheel business for AI.

10 stocks we like better than Pinterest ›

One of the most overlooked growth stocks that is trading at an absurdly cheap valuation right now is Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). The stock is down around 40% over the past year, despite continued strong revenue growth, a cheap valuation, and the backing of renowned activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

The stock's sell-off over the past year has left it trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 11 times current-year estimates and below 9.5 times next year's consensus. This comes despite the company seeing 18% year-over-year (15% in constant currency) revenue growth in the first quarter, to over $1 billion.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

An AI-powered shoppable discovery destination

Over the past few years, the company has done a great job of repositioning its platform from a simple online vision board to a shoppable discovery destination. It has leaned into artificial intelligence (AI) features and become a leader in multimodal search capabilities, especially with visual searches. AI is also helping it improve the personalization and curation it delivers to its users.

At the same time, its AI-powered performance ad suite, Performance Plus, is helping advertisers automate marketing campaigns to optimize their ad spending. It can better target potential customers, improve bidding, and even help with AI image generation to improve a campaign's visuals.

The business has also been booming in international markets, with European revenue jumping 27% to $186 million and rest-of-world revenue surging 59% to $72 million in Q1 2026. The growth is coming from both an increase in monthly active users and higher average revenue per user (ARPU). Pinterest's international business continues to be under-monetized, and this remains a large opportunity for the company moving forward.

Elliott Investment Management gave Pinterest a big vote of confidence in early March when it bought $1 billion in convertible senior notes directly from the company. Elliott's notes have an initial conversion price of $22.72 and carry a modest 1.75% interest rate. Elliott also owns over $500 million in common stock. Pinterest used the proceeds from the convertible notes to immediately buy back its own shares as part of a $1 billion accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement. This was part of a new $3.5 billion share buyback program that it put in place.

Time to buy Pinterest

Pinterest is betting big that by having a leading visual search solution, it will become one of the biggest winners in e-commerce. That's why it recently signed a $4 billion multi-year infrastructure deal with Amazon Web Services.

This makes sense, as Pinterest has a great flywheel business for AI. It can use AI to attract and keep more users on its platform, which draws in advertisers. It then supplies these advertisers with AI tools to better target and convert potential customers from the users on its platform. The fact that its users tend to already have a high intent to shop makes this a great symbiotic relationship.

Given the opportunities to continue to monetize its platform through the use of AI, Pinterest is one of the cheapest and most overlooked stocks in the market today.

Should you buy stock in Pinterest right now?

Before you buy stock in Pinterest, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pinterest wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $440,440!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,303,950!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 16, 2026.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Amazon and Pinterest. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.