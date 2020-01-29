Overlooked Digital Tools Advisors Can Use to Drive Growth

I’ve had the wonderful privilege of coming across hardworking life insurance advisors on a daily basis asking me almost always the same question, how do I get more leads? With Google Keyword Planning tool reporting over 100,000 searches monthly just ONE keyword “life insurance quotes” you wouldn’t think it would be that hard for a life insurance advisor to find prospects every day.

As an advisor myself, I understand the challenges of trying to increase your book of business while not looking desperate or trying to spend too much money. So inevitably when an advisor asks “How can I grow my book simply and cheaply?”, I get it. I really do.

The challenges of the life insurance advisor

First of all, there's this angst in asking for referrals. It’s that pit-of-your-stomach, “oh-boy-I-hope-I-don’t-look-desperate” discomfort that comes with not wanting to look like you’re begging – or worse – burning up a valuable relationship who may resent being asked. Nobody wants to look desperate, and for most advisors who are advanced in their careers asking for referrals without a structured process to do so can sometimes come across as desperate.

What's more, is asking for referrals without being very specific or strategic as to who you want to get introduced to usually doesn't lead to any referrals at all. The other go-to has long been networking meetings such as BNI or Le Tip. That's actually where I met my first life insurance advisor (Hi George!) was at a Le Tip meeting on the West Side of Chicago. Every Tuesday a group of 20 of us would meet at seven o'clock in the morning to exchange leads, pass business and try not to carb load on the bagels.

So you can understand why turning to digital has been a natural segue for a lot of advisors, mainly because it seems easy to use and it's simple to get started (and very conducive to a virtual life).

However, there is a trick in that it comes with a steep learning curve.

So the question is…

Where does an honest, hardworking life insurance advisor go when they want to increase their business?

The answer?

Digital.

Let's dive into the seven simplest ways to get started with digital marketing.

Secret #1: Use The ‘One Line Email’ With Your Dead Leads

The infamous Solution Selling chart holds true in insurance as well.

At any point in your marketing cycle, only 5% of people are actually seriously looking for the product that you're selling.

The rest are in varying degrees of pain. Imagine that!

That means you have to sift through 95 people to find the TWO that are actually looking for life insurance at the moment you're willing to sell it to them.

Chances are that sitting in every life insurance agents' database, whether that be in an Excel file, in their Outlook database, in a filing cabinet or in business cards are people they've run across in the past that - for whatever reason - were interested at the time, but never ended up doing business with them.

So now it's time to shake the tree using a very simple and completely affordable strategy. Email the single most practical and powerful way to shake the tree of ‘dead’ prospects right away. In fact, email has been proven by a McKinsey study to be 40 times better at acquiring new customers than Facebook and Twitter combined.

Try this:

Step 1: Load up all your previous prospects into a tool like MailChimp (which is free for under 500 email addresses), Constant Contact or Mailshake.

Step 2: Upload your list and send a very simple email designed to start a conversation.

Again, in this email, you don't want to sell anything. All you want to do is to shake the tree and see who in your database is ready to speak with you at this time. One simple email formula that has worked extremely well across many industries is the one-line email. The subject line can be done very simply by putting the person's first name and then the body of the email.

You simply write the person's first name and then the question, “do you still need help with life insurance?”

It looks like this:

[subject] John

John,

Do you still need help with life insurance?

Jeremiah

This powerful and simple email has led to hundreds of thousands of commissions paid out by agents using it that represent all lines of insurance. In fact, one of our clients used it and generated a whopping $249,000 in commissions by sending it to just two people!

The takeaway? Start with your own ‘dead’ leads.

Secret #2: Claim your Google my business profile

I strongly recommend every insurance agent, no matter what line of insurance you're selling, get on Google my business. Google my business is a powerful way for you to tell Google and the rest of the world that your business has a physical location. The good news is you can do this even if you're operating your practice out of your home, out of a coworking facility, or of course your office.

According to a recent study, the average business listed on GMB is found in 1009 searches per month and over 49% of businesses receive more than a thousand views on search per month. According to Bright Local insurance businesses that were included in this study had a 53% call rate, which is one of the highest actions taken second only to auto insurance!

In fact, insurance and automotive businesses are the most likely to receive a high portion of calls from their Google My Business listing.

The best part about Google My Business?

It's absolutely free!

Claiming your Google my business profile is quite simple. You simply go to https://www.google.com/business and get started. Alternatively, you can claim your business directly from the Google My Business App by clicking on ‘Claim This business” when you see your company listed. Most life insurance agents completely ignore this!

This means if you're reading this and you’re fleet-footed, there's a very good chance that you can beat your competitors and claim your profile.

Once you receive the snail mail confirmation from Google my business with your passcode, you'll be able to complete the process and it’s done.

Power tip: While most people stop at having a Google My Business profile, Google my business actually allows you to do one or more posts per week from your Google my business profile.

This could be something as simple as saying, “have you taken a recent look at your life insurance?” Drop-in a royalty-free stock photo and you’re done. Something as simple as that done consistently once a week would take you no more than five minutes and would send signals to Google and to people searching nearby that you are actively participating on Google my business. Our experiments show this will help you rank in the coveted Google my business 3-pack, which shows up when people do a typical search, example “life insurance agent near me”

Secret #3: Host breakfast introduction meetings

Now I know what you're thinking. I thought we were getting away from breakfast networking meetings, right? Well, yes we are. If they're held in a large group.

These are totally different.

One life insurance agent in the Southeast - we’ll call him Michael - that we worked with is having a record year by doing two-to-one breakfast introduction meetings. His strategy is quite simple and extremely elegant: Michael connects directly with his clients on LinkedIn. Once he's connected with them, Michael looks at the people in the same city that are connected with his client that he would like to do business with.

Then Michael calls up his client and asks if he can take them to breakfast together with the person that they're connected with (his treat).

It's very important not to pitch during this breakfast.

Michael simply talks about their mutual interests and asks the prospect lots of questions like how they got into the business, how they got into their careers, families, hobbies, and golfing. At the very end of the breakfast when they say goodbye Michael exchanges business cards with the referral that he would like to get and then offers to follow up another time.

This strategy has led to four to five appointments a week for advisors who are just getting started.

Secret #4: Create a Powerful Value Proposition

There's no better way to alienate somebody from your life insurance practice than to simply say in your opening line “I sell life insurance.” There is a myriad of different ways to present the value of what you do.

One of the most clever ones that we've seen was for an agent that specializes in whole life insurance, who uses a line very similar to “I help people protect their hard-earned money from the US Government using a little known loophole that was created in the IRS tax code of 1942. If you're interested, I can explain it to you at another time.”

Now, his market is affluent entrepreneurs in the Dallas energy corridor and he has successfully used this line to convert over 50% of people that he meets in virtual networking meetings over to a sales presentation and has become a top producer. The bottom line: Come up with a better value proposition than “I sell life insurance”.

Secret #5: Optimize your LinkedIn Profile To Solve Problems and Get Found

I’m constantly amazed when we look at the LinkedIn profiles of insurance advisors. In most cases, the coveted ‘Summary’ section is not even used - yet its the most powerful piece of real estate. The ‘Summary’ section of LinkedIn allows you to write up to a thousand words of compelling copy that allows you to explain what you do, how you do it, and for whom you do it. It can include:

Client testimonials

Add your unique sales proposition

Your direct phone number

Website address

Cell phone for calls and texts (people love to text!)

Link to your online calendar

Link to a valuable lead magnet to join your mailing list

Compelling copy that drives people to want to speak with you

But how do you get found among the 35,156 life insurance agents ranking on LinkedIn today?

Pro Tip: One secret that we've discovered is to have your specialties listed as keywords multiple times, at least 15 throughout your entire LinkedIn profile.

So for example, if you're trying to rank for the keyword “life insurance” and “Chicago”, you're going to want to make sure that the words “life insurance” and “Chicago” are listed at least 15 times.

One easily overlooked area of your LinkedIn profile is the “Projects” section. The “Projects” section allows you to create small writeups of how you have helped clients as projects. If your clients are open to it and you can even mention them and tag them in the project. This is extremely powerful because it then alerts their network that they were involved in a “project” to ‘protect their family's assets using life insurance’ or similar. And YOU are listed as the person that did it. It's like getting free advertising to somebody's power network.

Secret #6: Go-Giving Power Connecting

A simple formula you can follow (even with a free LinkedIn account), is to reach out and connect with 50 people a day. Average connection acceptance statistics show that at least 23% of people will agree to connect back with an agent. That would mean that you would have at least 11 people a day that you can then reach out to using LinkedIn messenger.

The key, however, comes in what you SAY in this message.

We've learned through sending over 167,000 messages is that immediately asking for a meeting is the WORST way to do it. You will have to send thousands of messages to find the one person that is interested in an active buying mode. The better way to do it is to offer a “virtual networking meeting” or a virtual cup of coffee, but there is a risk.

Danger, Will Robinson! Danger!

You must really want to help. Essentially, you must be a ‘Go-Giver.' This means you must truly want to network and serve this person - not sell them and move on. If you're simply doing it as a way to mask your desire to get a lead, it's going to come across and then ultimately fail.

The best and MOST successful agents act as true “Benevolent Powerbrokers” in their communities. When they get on a call with an entrepreneur or a potential prospect, 90% of the call is all about the person: How did you get started in the business? What's a good referral for you? What do you when you’re not working? What does a great prospect look like for you?

All of these questions factor into really trying to understand the person and how best to connect them with somebody that they know naturally. Once you've done all of that personal rapport building, the person will naturally want to know about what it is you do. It's at this point that you need to have a very powerful, unique sales proposition that will make them lean in and want to learn more.

But here's the secret.

Don't ever go straight into a sales pitch.

Even if the person is interested, set up a separate time, even if it's later that day or the following week. In order to go into more detail, you never want to sacrifice the integrity of a true power connecting meeting that turned into a sales pitch.

Secret #7 - Join NextDoor and Start Adding Value

Next door is one of the most popular apps in the United States for connecting with neighbors with 10 million users in 116,000 neighborhoods. With most insurance clients coming from an agent’s neighborhood or business community, it's a fantastic way to get free and preeminent access to people in your neighborhood. If there's one title that you can give yourself to help you understand how to interact on this platform, it would be to become the “Benevolent Neighborhood Mayor.” That means that when people are posting questions or need advice, help them out! It looks better if you don’t post-marketing or sales messages in there.

Just be a genuinely good neighbor.

If you see things that are potentially dangerous in your neighborhood, go ahead and tell the neighborhood about it. If people need help with something, be one of the first people to offer help. And if you can't do it yourself, offer to find somebody that can help do it for them. Give referrals. Over time and by building this presence, you will become the most benevolent contributor to your next-door community and people will come to see you as the insurance agent that's always helping everybody.

This has been one of the single most powerful secrets that many insurance agents have used in order to grow their businesses using a simple digital app.

Well, there you have it. The seven secrets to get started with digital marketing in life insurance. You don't have to do them in order. The important part is to just do it. In the words of Yoda, “Do. Or do not. There is no try.”

