Overlooked and Undervalued: Why Bausch Health Companies Deserves Attention

There's a good reason why Bausch Health shares are experiencing yet another pullback.

A recent clinical trial setback points to further trouble ahead.

Buying on this latest round of weakness could prove profitable in hindsight, if the company continues with its long-term turnaround strategy.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) shares have struggled for many year, and 2026 is not currently off to a good start. Since the start of the year, Bausch Health has fallen by 17%. There are several substantive reasons behind this pullback.

For one, the pharmaceutical and medical device company experienced a major setback in minimizing its upcoming major patent cliff -- an event when a company's highest-grossing drug loses patent exclusivity.

The subsequent launch of generic alternatives following this patent exploration could impact Bausch's long-term strategy to unlock shareholder value. This plan entails growing the business while using cash flow to pay down debt, with ultimate plans to monetize a key "hidden asset."

Yet while recent developments challenge the bull case, the resultant sell-off could work in your favor. If the stock continues to drop, Bausch Health could move to an opportune entry point for a long-term wager on its turnaround.

Bausch Health and its latest pullback

Interestingly, Bausch Health shares started the year trending higher. However, not too long after that, the stock began to pull back once again. The sell-off has gained even greater momentum over the past week, is response to a disappointing corporate update.

Bausch loses patent exclusivity on its blockbuster drug Xifaxan, a treatment for gastrointestinal disorders, in 2029. However, with generic versions authorized to launch in 2028, the company has worked to expand Xifaxan's label to include treatment of certain cases of cirrhosis.

Unfortunately, the company's label expansion efforts have experienced a severe setback, due to a phase 3 clinical trial failure. Yet while investors were justified in selling the stock following this news, the bull case for shares hasn't completely shattered.

Two possible inflection points remain, and don't forget this stock's biggest potential catalyst

Bausch Health's management has previously touted Xifaxan's label expansion as a potential inflection point for the stock. But while it doesn't appear to be taking shape, two other possible inflection points for Bausch remain.

They include a skin-tightening treatment from the company's Solta unit, plus potential success with hepatitis treatment Larsucosterol, acquired when Bausch completed its 2025 acquisition of Durect Corporation.

Moreover, don't forget this stock's most important catalyst, one that has more to do with unlocking underlying value. Besides its core business, Bausch Health also owns an 88% stake in eye health company Bausch + Lomb. This position, worth around $5.2 billion, exceeds Bausch Health's $2.1 billion market cap.

Bausch Health remains a strong opportunity for patient investors

Now, while there's tremendous value hidden within Bausch Health, keep a few things in mind. First, in early 2025, Bausch Health's management rebuffed an offer to sell the unit to a private equity buyer. Second, activist investor involvement, including that of Carl Icahn and John Paulson, hasn't accelerated the asset monetization process.

Icahn has since sold his position to Paulson. While now a significant shareholder, Paulson's involvement goes back many years, with the investor serving as Bausch Health's chairman since 2022.

While you may want to wait for further weakness before buying, Bausch Health could prove a winning investment for deep-value investors willing to take their time with this situation.

Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bausch Health Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

