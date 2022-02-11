Overheating connection takes France's Bugey 3 nuclear reactor offline

Adds details on future corrosion checks

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - France's Bugey 3 nuclear reactor is expected to be back in operation on Feb. 16 after going offline following the detection of an overheating connection to a high-voltage line in a non-nuclear part of the facility, power group EDF EDF.PA said.

The 900 megawatt (MW) reactor in eastern France, which was taken offline on Thursday evening, was previously expected to restart on Friday. Statutory outages can sometimes last several days longer than the initial expected restart date.

The service team was mobilised for repairs to bring the reactor back online as soon as possible, EDF said, adding that the disruption did not affect plant safety.

France depends on nuclear power for about 75% of its generation. At present, about 75.8% of installed capacity is available, with about 15.1 gigawatts (GW) now offline because of corrosion assessment, maintenance or other issues. POWER/FR

The 1.5 GW Chooz 1 reactor outage date was also extended to the end of this year from the expected restart date of Feb. 11. Chooz 1 was taken offline in December after corrosion was detected in some pipes at the plant.

A Chooz 1 outage extension was already factored into grid operator RTE's revised winter outlook.

EDF cut its estimate on Friday for its French nuclear output in 2023 to 300-330 terawatt hours (TWh) from 340–370 TWh, having cut its 2022 nuclear output estimate at the start of the week.

An EDF spokesman told Reuters that as part of a programme to address that problem, checks would be carried out on all EDF's reactors. They would need to be offline for the checks, but this could be done concurrently with other planned maintenance outages, limiting the impact, the spokesman said.

