Overhead German power lines would lower costs, says 50Hertz CEO

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - New German high-voltage power lines to move renewable energy across the country should be above ground rather than under it to save money and fend off criticism of the energy transition, an industry leader told Reuters.

Stefan Kapferer, chief executive of grid operator 50Hertz ELI.BR, said the decision to put some high-profile cable links underground this decade to quell opposition meant investors had to pay more than three times the usual outlay and had complicated maintenance.

The public pays for part of the cost of the transition to greener energy via grid fees, a burden that has increased after a federal court ruling threw Berlin's budget plans into disarray two months ago.

As Europe's biggest wholesale electricity market, Germany's infrastructure is crucial not only to the country, but to neighbours exporting across borders or relying on German power.

"We need a serious debate (about) what is better for acceptance, subterranean cables or overground," Kapferer said on the sidelines of a Handelsblatt energy conference.

"We don't want support for the transition collapsing because people find this all too expensive."

The three lines are called OstWestLink, NordwestLink and SuedWestLink, under a plan that runs up to 2037, and follow on from prominent projects including SuedLink and SuedostLink this decade, which will cost single-billion digit euro sums each.

Under plans by 80% shareholder Elia, 50Hertz will spend 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) this year on expanding its grids, having increased its five-year rolling spending plan for 2024-2028 to 20 billion euros, Kapferer said.

This is more than double its previous 2023-2027 plan totalling 8.7 billion.

State bank KfW KFW.UL owns the remaining 20%.

"There are three reasons: new projects, cost inflation and the change of basis year," Kapferer said, as there will be sizeable investments coming up in 2028.

Parent company Eurogrid on Tuesday said it has acquired 1.5-billion euros in green bonds to help finance grid improvements.

50Hertz wants its network area to be 100% green in 2032.

Germany's energy regulator on Wednesday said it would allow higher returns on investment in networks to try to attract investors.

($1 = 0.9204 euros)

