Overconsuming Is Hurting Your Pockets: Avoid These 6 Household Items at Costco

A trip through Costco’s massive aisles can set off an urge to buy — and buy a lot! Whether it stems from fear of missing out on all the amazing deals to a compulsion left over from the pandemic when people hoarded toilet paper, Costco warehouses are designed to encourage you to load up that giant cart.

But if you’re watching your household budget — and if you aren’t, you probably should be! — certain items just aren’t worth stocking up on.

1. Spices

Ground spices have a shelf-life of two to three years, according to USDA.gov. But they can lose their aroma and flavor much faster than that. Costco’s low-cost containers of spices might seem tempting, but if you won’t use 10 oz. to 20 oz. worth of a particular seasoning within a few months, you’re better off buying a smaller container at the grocery store or even Dollar Tree.

2. Milk

If you have a large family that drinks a lot of milk, Costco’s 1-gallon containers, sold in two-packs, might save you money since the price, at less than $4 per gallon, tends to be lower than many grocery stores.

However, Lidl and Aldi often sell milk for less than $2 per gallon, and you only have to purchase one gallon at a time. Since milk typically has a sell-by date of roughly two weeks from the date of purchase, and may spoil shortly after that, you don’t want to stock up unless you are certain you will use it.

3. Cereal

Costco sells national brand names of cereal in giant boxes, usually with two bags in each box. The price, per serving, is about what you’d pay in grocery stores. But the bags tend to be huge compared to the average cereal box.

For instance, Costco sells General Mills Honey Nut Cheerios for $11.99 on Instacart, with two giant 27.5 oz. bags in the box. The problem is that once you open the bag, cereal only lasts for two to three months. If you have a large family that loves cereal, that might be okay.

But, Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews.com told CNBC Make It that purchasing cereal at Costco carries the risk that you’ll be eating “the same thing over and over to ensure you’ll eat it all before it goes scale.”

4. Bakery Treats

Costco’s giant trays of cookies, brownies and other sweet treats provide a delicious and easy dessert for parties. Costco muffins and croissants can provide a tasty centerpiece for a brunch gathering.

But if you’re not entertaining guests, save your money. You’re likely to get bored eating the same snacks, day after day, and all that sugar isn’t healthy.

5. Soda

Likewise, Costco’s 35-count cases of popular sodas like Coke and Sprite may seem like a deal at around $21 per case on Instacart. But you’ll save more money buying 2-liter bottles when they are on sale at grocery stores or Target.

Plus, if you’re like many people, you’ll be more inclined to reach for a soda when it’s in a handy can. Skip the giant cases of soda unless you’re hosting a party and you’ll save money and feel better by choosing healthier beverage options like water.

6. Over-the-Counter Pain Medications

Like spices, Costco’s ibuprofen and acetaminophen painkillers might seem like a tremendous value. But most over-the-counter medications expire within three years.

“You probably won’t be able to get through an entire bottle of them unless you have chronic pain due to an injury or something like that,” Ramhold told CNBC. “It’s best to speak with your doctor to make sure it’s OK to take them that often — some meds can cause liver or stomach issues with prolonged use.”

Plus, you may not have room in your medicine cabinet to store giant bottles, which is often the issue with many Costco bulk deals.

