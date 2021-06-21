Overcoming Today's Challenges to Data Protection

By Paul Speciale, chief product officer, Scality

Given the increasing threats from ransomware and malware, data backup and protection aren’t just for the biggest companies these days. As data volumes continue to spiral upward, organizations of all sizes are grasping the crucial importance of protecting theirs. How well an organization can back up and protect its data may, in fact, determine its future. A survey commissioned by Veeam examined how more than 1,500 companies are addressing these elements in 2021.

This past year has also seen another change from the sudden shift to remote work against the backdrop of digital transformation that was already in process. As a result, IT practices around data protection and backup have had to improve. Surveyed organizations use a diverse mix of physical servers, virtual machines, and cloud-hosted virtual machines (VMs), but 91% reported increasing their cloud usage significantly during the first few months of the pandemic.

Companies across sectors are moving more and more processes, operations, and assets to the cloud in large part because legacy systems cannot keep up as organizations adopt modern services at a rapid pace. And as such, the need for modern data protection now feels more pressing than ever. With the acceleration of cloud and modern delivery practices and the reality of backup and restoration issues with legacy backup, modern data protection is now necessary.

Hurdles to effective backup

Since the data that the IT team stores and manages is the “heart and soul” of modern companies, backing up and restoring data is a major concern. Downtime is another issue, with 95% of the surveyed organizations experiencing unexpected outages; at least 10% of servers have at least one outage of two hours on average, once per year. The researchers note, therefore, how important it is to modernize data protection for those inevitable outages. Doing so can help better manage operations, impact customer service, reduce costs and lessen employee task time.

Difficulties arise whenever organizations make a change – particularly a large change like modernizing their current systems. They include a lack of IT skills in a company’s workforce, a dependency on legacy systems and a lack of staff and/or budget that ultimately prevents them from engaging in this digital transformation.

Participant organizations noted that they want cloud-based disaster recovery and the ability to move workloads from on-premises to the cloud. Flexibility of solutions, the researchers conclude, is a big factor in the adoption of new systems and technologies. Data protection, therefore, must be simple, have no delays and present an immediate return on investment (ROI). It must also be flexible enough to allow for data access from anywhere and at any time and offer integrated geo-replication. It must continue to be reliable, as well, even as the IT environment evolves.

As companies prepare to upgrade their backup process, they want to reduce costs and complexity, and improve recovery time and reliability. Modernizing your backup into cloud data management can cut the cost of data backup and protection by 50%, which can also lead to increase in efficiency.

Currently, most systems that are critical to business remain connected to legacy solutions, most often located on-site. It’s implausible, then, to expect that organizations will jump directly to a fully modernized backup system. But by starting with a hybrid solution, where data is stored both on-premises and in the cloud, managed by a unified toolset, companies are seeing a 49% savings on costs, according to the survey.

Security and compliance

As governmental regulation continues to increase around the world, an additional factor to address is the rising cost of compliance. Moving from ad-hoc or legacy systems to protect and audit data, as companies tend to do now, can result in what the researchers call “isolated pockets of visibility.” And these “pockets” can be targeted by cyber-attackers.

Companies today have the difficult task of ensuring that data is reliably backed up and instantly recoverable when needed. As organizations continue to create more and more data, so must data protection and backup rise to the challenge. Modern systems must be more intelligent, anticipate user needs and meet user demands. For instance, dual-layer erasure coding is now possible, enabling the highest levels of data durability and providing fault tolerance without adding overhead.

Change is in the air

Now is no time to bury your head in the sand when it comes to managing data. Change is sometimes difficult, but it is also inevitable. Organizations must find tools to effectively back up and recover their mushrooming data stores, preferably those designed using cloud-native principles to fit into the deployment and consumption patterns of new and emerging applications. Affordability and flexibility are considerations, as well. Stronger compliance and greater visibility will follow as organizations adopt such tools, enabling them to see and mitigate threats. Automated, cloud-native solutions are the order of the day for modern data protection and backup.

About the Author:

Paul Speciale

As Chief Product Officer, Paul leads Scality’s global marketing organization across both product and corporate marketing. Paul’s experience spans 20+ years of industry experience in both Fortune 500 companies such as IBM and Oracle as well as several successful startups.

Before Scality, he was fortunate to have been part of several exciting cloud computing and early-stage storage companies, including Appcara, where he was focused on cloud application automation solutions; Q-layer, one of the first cloud orchestration companies (the last company acquired by Sun Microsystems); and Savvis, where he led the launch of the Savvis VPDC cloud service. In the storage space, Paul was VP of Products for Amplidata (acquired by Western Digital) focused on object storage, and Agami Systems, building scalable, high-performance NAS solutions.

