Overcome Inflationary Fears with Real Assets

By David Schassler

Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Investment Solutions

Van Eck Associates Corporation

In the U.S., the year-over-year change in the CPI now stands at 7.9%. It was up 0.8% in February, which represents an acceleration in inflation. Year-to-date, the VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (“RAAX”) is outperforming the S&P 500® Index by nearly 20%. We expect the relative outperformance of real assets to continue based on: 1) persistently high inflation; 2) deeply negative real rates; 3) geopolitical tensions; 4) the chances of a Fed policy error as it attempts to combat inflation; and 5) the structural supply side issues associated with transition from traditional to renewable energy sources.

Inflation is everywhere. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions are likely to add to the inflationary pressures. The U.S. and Europe have imposed expansive new sanctions designed to hobble the Russian economy. The severity of this approach risks knock-on effects to the stability of global markets and a retaliation by resource-rich Russia.

Commodity prices are experiencing upward pressure as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most notably, the price of Brent oil reached nearly $130 per barrel. According to the IMF, a 10% increase in global oil increases, on average, domestic inflation by about 0.4%.

The chart below demonstrates the significance of Ukraine and Russia as commodity producers:

Percentage of World Exports

Data as of December 31, 2020. Source: Bloomberg and International Energy Agency

The timing of the Ukraine conflict leaves the U.S. Federal Reserve (the “Fed”) in a difficult situation as it pursues its battle against inflation in the midst of significant uncertainty. The confusion in the fixed income markets is evidenced by the U.S. 10-Year Treasury note yield, which fell from 2.04% in mid-February to 1.75%, despite the consistent rhetoric of rising rates from the Fed. The economic headwinds resulting from the invasion may lead to a less aggressive Fed and, as a result, more inflation.

Previous generations have had their inflation stories and today younger generations are in the process of creating theirs. A recent New York Times article noted that in the 1920s, during the hyper-inflationary period in Germany, patrons at beer halls would purchase two beers at a time. They expected the price of the second to rise while they were still drinking the first. Baby boomers have their stories from the 1970s of long waits at the pump in their gas-guzzling Pontiac Firebirds.

This past weekend my family had the pleasure of enjoying a ski trip in Vermont and we came home with many inflation tidbits. Labor shortages caused lift and trail closures, no housekeeping services, long waits at the restaurants and chicken wings are practically being sold like lobsters (“market price” to account for rapidly changing prices). The market price for wings was $18 for eight bone-in wings and an additional $0.75 for sauce! For me, chicken wing inflation is bearable because my price sensitivity allowed me to pivot to the more heart-healthy salad options, but the lack of housekeeping resulted in a pile of towels waist high (two adults + four young kids) and constant begging for clean linens and garbage removal. Yet, regardless of the reduction in amenities, the cost of our accommodations was significantly higher than in previous years. And it didn’t end there. The ride home included eye-popping gas prices and massive advertisements on the back of tractor-trailers offering new truckers $2,500 per week.

Much like my personal experiences with inflation, Americans are already crafting their own inflationary memories. As this continues, inflation risks become further entrenched, increasing the attractiveness of assets that benefit from higher inflation.

We continue to encourage clients to further hedge their portfolios using a well-diversified and dynamic allocation to inflation-fighting real assets. Consider RAAX. From our perspective, we are likely in the early stages of a period of elevated inflation. As time progresses, we believe that the diversification and return benefits of real assets will become more and more apparent.

Originally published by VanEck on March 10, 2022.

Originally published by VanEck on March 10, 2022.

Disclosures This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. CPI – US CPI Urban Consumers YoY NSA Index measures US consumer prices (CPI) as a measure of prices paid by consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. The yearly (or monthly) growth rates represent the inflation rate. Commodities – Bloomberg Commodity Index is made up of 23 exchange-traded futures on physical commodities, representing 21 commodities, which are weighted to account for economic significance and market liquidity. Gold – Gold spot price in U.S. dollars per troy ounce. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates and has been licensed for use by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Copyright© 2021 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global, Inc., and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Redistribution or reproduction in whole or in part are prohibited without written permission of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. For more information on any of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC’s indices please visit www.spdji.com. S&P® is a registered trademark of S&P Global and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the ability of any index to accurately represent the asset class or market sector that it purports to represent and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors shall have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index or the data included therein. This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities/financial instruments mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication and subject to change without notice. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third-party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck. An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, in fund of funds risk which may subject the Fund to investing in commodities, gold, natural resources companies, MLPs, real estate sector, infrastructure, equities securities, small- and medium-capitalization companies, foreign securities, emerging market issuers, foreign currency, credit, interest rate, call and concentration risks, derivatives, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency tax, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. The Fund may also be subject to affiliated fund, U.S. Treasury Bills, subsidiary investment, commodity regulatory (with respect to investments in the Subsidiary), tax (with respect to investments in the Subsidiary), risks of ETPs, liquidity, gap, cash transactions, high portfolio turnover, model and data, management, operational, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, market, fund shares trading, premium/discount and liquidity of fund shares, and non-diversified risks. . Foreign investments are subject to risks, which include changes in economic and political conditions, foreign currency fluctuations, changes in foreign regulations, and changes in currency exchange rates which may negatively impact the Fund's returns. Small- and medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks. Cryptocurrency is a digital representation of value that functions as a medium of exchange, a unit of account, or a store of value, but it does not have legal tender status. Cryptocurrencies are sometimes exchanged for U.S. dollars or other currencies around the world, but they are not generally backed or supported by any government or central bank. Their value is completely derived by market forces of supply and demand, and they are more volatile than traditional currencies. The value of cryptocurrency may be derived from the continued willingness of market participants to exchange fiat currency for cryptocurrency, which may result in the potential for permanent and total loss of value of a particular cryptocurrency should the market for that cryptocurrency disappear. Cryptocurrencies are not covered by either FDIC or SIPC insurance. Legislative and regulatory changes or actions at the state, federal, or international level may adversely affect the use, transfer, exchange, and value of cryptocurrency. Investing in cryptocurrencies comes with a number of risks, including volatile market price swings or flash crashes, market manipulation, and cybersecurity risks. In addition, cryptocurrency markets and exchanges are not regulated with the same controls or customer protections available in equity, option, futures, or foreign exchange investing. There is no assurance that a person who accepts a cryptocurrency as payment today will continue to do so in the future. Investors should conduct extensive research into the legitimacy of each individual cryptocurrency, including its platform, before investing. The features, functions, characteristics, operation, use and other properties of the specific cryptocurrency may be complex, technical, or difficult to understand or evaluate. The cryptocurrency may be vulnerable to attacks on the security, integrity or operation, including attacks using computing power sufficient to overwhelm the normal operation of the cryptocurrency’s blockchain or other underlying technology. Some cryptocurrency transactions will be deemed to be made when recorded on a public ledger, which is not necessarily the date or time that a transaction may have been initiated. Investors must have the financial ability, sophistication and willingness to bear the risks of an investment and a potential total loss of their entire investment in cryptocurrency.

An investment in cryptocurrency is not suitable or desirable for all investors.

Cryptocurrency has limited operating history or performance.

Fees and expenses associated with a cryptocurrency investment may be substantial. There may be risks posed by the lack of regulation for cryptocurrencies and any future regulatory developments could affect the viability and expansion of the use of cryptocurrencies. Investors should conduct extensive research before investing in cryptocurrencies. Information provided by Van Eck is not intended to be, nor should it be construed as financial, tax or legal advice. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell an interest in cryptocurrencies. Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

